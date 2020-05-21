Civilization VI is currently free in the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store’s next free game for users to add to their download list is Civilization VI.
The sixth main entry of Sid Meier’s famous turn-based strategy series is currently free until May 28th.
Since the launch of the Epic Games Store, the Fortnite developer has made certain games free for one or two weeks.
Free highlights include Epic giving away six Batman games for the Dark Knightâ€™s 80th anniversary and Grand Theft Auto V, which crashed the website.
Epic’s upcoming rumoured free games include Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, available from May 28th toÂ June 4th, and ARK: Survival Evolved, available June 4th to the 11th.
Epic didn’t announce this ahead of time, but it was revealed in a leaked ad for Epic’s month-long Mega Sale.
Image credit: 2K Games
Source: Epic Games Store Via: RedFlagDeals
