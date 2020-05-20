Lego Super Mario Is getting some costume add on packs after it releases

It looks like more is in store for Lego and Nintendo’s Super Mario collaboration line.
Nintendo has announced that Lego Super Mario is getting an upgrade before its August release in the form of ‘Power-Up Packs.’
The new packs include a swappable hat and a matching pair of overalls. The new costumes give the Lego version of the Italian plumber a new look and additional abilities.
In total, there are four Power-Up Packs, which will be sold separately.
The Lego Super Mario can be upgraded to Fire Mario from classic Mario games like the original Super Mario Bros. Other options include ‘Propeller Mario,’ Super Mario 3D World‘s ‘Cat Mario’ and Super Mario Maker‘s ‘Builder Mario.’
The costumes are planned to release some time after Lego Super Mario’s initial August 1st release. It remains unclear how much the costumes will cost.
Image Credit: Nintendo
