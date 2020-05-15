Rogers customers can enter in draw for a year of free smartphone service

Rogers is holding a new contest where five winners are going to walk away with up to $1,200 CAD off their Rogers wireless service bill for a year.
The contest is relatively simple. All you need to do is set up pre-authorized payments on your account sometime between May 5th and June 8th to enter. These payments must come from a debit or credit card to be a valid entry into the contest.
The easiest way to change your account payments over to pre-authorized is through the MyRogers app or website. If you change your account over with the help of a Rogers employee, they’ll add your name to the draw for you.
If you’re a Rogers subscriber who’s already activated pre-authorized payments or not, you can send an email to ‘autopaycontest@rci.rogers.com’ with a 100-word description as to why you would like to win the contest. You also need to add your name, address, day and evening telephone numbers, email address, age, ‘E-Mail Entry,’ and ‘Rogers Auto Pay contest” in the subject line of the email.
If you want to read the full rules, you can find them on Rogers’ promotional webpage.
Source: Rogers
Comments