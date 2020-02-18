Now that we’re done reporting on Galaxy Z Flip rumours, we’re moving on to bigger and possibly better Samsung foldable smartphones.
According to a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Fold’s successor features an under-display camera. This would get rid of the need for a notch or a hole-punch front-facing camera.
Additionally, the device reportedly features a 7.7-inch screen when unfolded. This leak comes from Ross Young, the CEO and founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants.
Another leak from XDA Developers Max Weinbach, who leaked most of the details about the S20, says the phone will sport an Infinity V display on the front cover, a hole punch or under-display front-facing camera on the inside, a new S Pen and the S20+’s camera setup. Further, the phone will come in ceramic and stainless steel variants in blue, silver, gold, pink and black.
This handset will likely launch in July, which Weinbach says “should be around the same time as the Note 20.” Samsung’s Note series typically launches in August, so this might mean that we’ll get an early unveiling for the smartphone.
Comments