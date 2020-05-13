Google Earth gets redesigned search experience for Android, iOS and web

Google has launched a revamped search experience in Google Earth for Android, iOS and the web interface.
In a blog post, the tech giant notes that users will now find things like data layers, must-see views and quizzes. The search experience now opens up with featured content and users’ personalized search history.
The tech giant has posted screenshots comparing the old and new app interfaces to showcase how different the app looks with its redesigned search experience.
When users start their search they will now see suggestions categorized by type, which Google says will allow them to quickly choose a result. After entering a search term, you can tap through different categories to narrow down the results. The categories include places, games and quizzes, data layers and guided tours.
“We hope this new experience helps you discover the growing amount of content Earth uniquely offers,” Google stated in the blog post.
