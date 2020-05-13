Twitter for iOS separates retweets and quoted tweets in one place

Twitter is looking to make it easier for users to keep track of what people are saying about your tweets.
Earlier this week, the social media giant tested out a feature on the iOS app that allowed quote tweets to count towards the overall retweet number.
Now, Twitter is providing an option that categorizes both types of retweets.
By tapping on the retweet number, you can see a feed of who shared your tweet on their timeline, while another feed shows who made a comment to your tweet.
Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet.
Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y
— Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020
The previously mentioned quoted tweets contributing toward the overall retweet counter feature is apparently coming “very soon,” according to Twitter.
