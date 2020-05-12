PREVIOUS|
News

Anker discounts portable chargers and wireless chargers on Amazon Canada

May 12, 2020

9:25 AM EDT

0 comments

Anker's MFi USB-C-to-Lightning cable

There are plenty of deals these days on tech and Anker has just discounted several of its most popular items on Amazon Canada. Here’s a round-up of what you can score — these are available until May 17th.

Source: Anker

Related Articles

News

Apr 7, 2020

9:36 AM EDT

Anker discounts robot vacuums, Bluetooth speakers and wireless chargers

Resources

Mar 2, 2020

6:46 PM EST

Amazon Canada discounts Anker’s ‘Soundcore’ products and a portable monitor

News

Feb 11, 2020

11:57 AM EST

Anker slashes prices of several portable chargers, Bluetooth speakers

Comments