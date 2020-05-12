Anker discounts portable chargers and wireless chargers on Amazon Canada

There are plenty of deals these days on tech and Anker has just discounted several of its most popular items on Amazon Canada. Here’s a round-up of what you can score — these are available until May 17th.
- eufy Security eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System for $409.99 (was $479.99)
- Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $159.99 (was $199.99)
- Anker Wireless Charger PowerPort 5 Stand for $25.99 (was $35.99)
- Anker PowerPort Mini Phone Charger for $11.99 (was $14.99)
- Anker PowerCore 10000mAh External for $29.99 (was $37.99)
- eufy Video Baby Monitor 720p HD for $209.99 (was $269.99)
- Anker PowerLine Lightning (6ft) for $10.99 (was $15.99)
Source: Anker
