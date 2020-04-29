Samsung to launch Note and foldable handsets this year as planned

Samsung’s planned foldable and Note lines are still launching this year.
In the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Samsung expressed uncertainty about its future plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though that’s the case, the company mentioned its plans to launch new ultra-premium handsets in the second half of this year.
“We are preparing our new Note as well as the foldable launch as scheduled…,” said Samsung director Jong-min Lee during the call.
“We are looking forward to providing the market with even a more competitive product.”
The new handsets the South Korean company will likely launch are the successor to the Galaxy Fold and the Note 20 series. These phones will probably launch together in August during an online Unpacked event.
The Note 20 is rumoured to feature a design similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a nearly identical camera setup. The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to feature a 7.59-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate on its inside screens. On the outside, the foldable smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.23-inch 60Hz screen with a hole-punch camera.
Source: SamMobile
