Telus repurposes Mobile Health Clinic in Halifax into COVID-19 testing unit

The testing unit will aid vulnerable and homeless populations

Apr 30, 2020

12:09 PM EDT

Telus is transforming its Mobile Health Clinic on wheels in Halifax into a COVID-19 testing unit to aid and test vulnerable people in the area.

The mobile clinic was deployed last month in partnership with the North End Community Health Centre (NECHC), which is now repurposing its capabilities.

The Vancouver-based national carrier is also donating $25,000 to NECHC to help support self-isolation for vulnerable and homeless populations. Telus says that this funding will help them self-isolate in hotels, rather than crowded shelters, and have access to food, technology and harm reduction support.

Further, Telus is providing Halifax shelters with 100 mobile devices with $0 prepaid wireless plans to enable isolated, at-risk individuals that it services with a connection to social support services and loved ones.

This is part of Telus’ nationwide initiative to donate 10,000 mobile devices with free plans to hospitalized COVID-19 patients and isolated seniors, which is valued at $5 million.

