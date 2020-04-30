Rogers offering free tablet plan for six months when you get a tablet

Rogers is offering a free tablet plan for six months when you get a tablet and add it to your Rogers Infinite plan with financing.
“Add a tablet plan to your Rogers Infinite plan and get it free for six months ($10/mo. thereafter) with any tablet for $0 down with financing.”
“Your tablet plan includes 1GB of max speed data to share. Plus, get an extra 2GB of max speed data to share for 24 months,” Rogers notes.
Customers can get the 7th Gen Apple iPad for $0 down, 0 percent interest and pay $24.95 a month with financing. The tablet’s full price is $599.99.
You can get a $30 bill credit if you get a new Android tablet. Customers can get a Huawei MediaPad T5 10 or Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 for $0 down, 0 percent interest and pay $5 a month with financing and get a one-time $30 bill credit. The Huawei tablet’s full price is $360, and the Samsung tablet’s is $359.
Rogers says that the limited time offer is subject to change without notice, and that a service setup fee of $40 applies per line.
