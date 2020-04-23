‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ trailer and key art has been released

For those who couldn’t get enough of The Mandolorian, Disney+ is releasing Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian to give viewers an unprecedented look at the making of the series.
The company has just released the trailer and key art for the eight-episode documentary series.
Jon Favreau, executive producer of The Mandalorian and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, gives watchers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series.
Each episode takes a different look at The Mandalorian series through interviews, never-before-seen footage and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on Monday, May 4th in celebration of Star Wars Day. Disney revealed the series on April 15th.
The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. It became popular due to its western-inspired story about a bounty hunter protecting a child commonly referred to as ‘Baby Yoda.’
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
