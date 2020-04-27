Google adds ability to record videos to AR animals feature

Fans of Google’s excellent augmented reality (AR) animals will be happy to know that the search giant is adding new recording capabilities to the platform.
AR animals have been around for some time now and allow users to place 3D, life-sized renders of animals into their homes. It’s a fun feature that saw a surge in popularity as more people stay inside amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If you haven’t tried it yet, you can access AR animals by searching for an animal on Google and tapping the ‘View in your space’ button.
AR animals always allowed users to snap pictures. Now a small tweak spotted by 9to5Google is rolling out that will let users record video too. To record video, simply press and hold on the shutter button. AR animals allow you to record up to 30 seconds of video complete with audio.
When recording, AR animals shows the progress with a red ring that slowly fills up.
While not a groundbreaking feature by any stretch, the addition of a recording feature is certainly welcome. Previously, Android users who wanted to record an AR animal had to use screen recording software. Some manufacturers include screen recorders on their devices while others — namely Pixels phones — do not. Granted, Android 11 looks set to change that for Pixels.
Fans of AR animals who use iOS have been able to record the feature for some time thanks to the ‘AR Quick Look’ software built into Apple’s mobile operating system.
Along with the new record option, Google also added a small preview circle in the bottom right corner next to the shutter button. It acts as a shortcut to the default gallery on your phone.
9to5Google points out that feature is rolling out now and it may take some time before it goes live on your device. For my part, it wasn’t present on any Android phone I tested.
Source: 9to5Google
