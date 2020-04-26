PREVIOUS
Twitter testing ‘Retweets with comment’ feature to find quoted tweets

Although it's a small feature, it would be helpful

Apr 26, 2020

4:33 PM EDT

Twitter is testing out a new feature that lets users see how many times a tweet has been retweeted with a comment.

A product lead at Twitter confirmed that the social media giant is testing the feature after a user posted a screenshot of it. Some users are seeing a new “Retweet with comments” list next to the “Likes” and “Retweets” numbers.

Twitter told The Verge that it is testing the feature with a small number of iOS users.

Although users can currently see how many times a tweet has been retweeted with a quote through Twitter’s search function, this new feature would make it easier to do so. It’ll also help users get a better understanding about how their tweets spread on the platform.

It’s important to note that Twitter is known for testing a lot of interesting features that never quite make it to a public release. Because of this, it’s unknown if this one will become an actual feature in the future.

Source: @kayvz, The Verge 

Comments