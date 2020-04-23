Twitter CEO Dorsey: ‘Anything is possible especially an edit button’

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is once again talking about a feature many users on the social media platform have been requesting for years.
The ability to edit tweets has been sought after for some time, and the company has flip-flopped on the feature’s potential release repeatedly.
Dating back to 2016, Dorsey stated he was ‘thinking a lot’ about allowing users to edit tweets. Then in 2018 and again in 2019, the dream ended as Twitter stated an edit button is never coming but that a ‘clarify tweet’ feature may eventually arrive instead.
Now, backpedalling once again after a recent interview in Wired where he stated an edit button isn’t on the table, Dorsey spoke with TV hosts ‘Desus Nice’ and ‘The Kid Mero’ about an edit button making its way to Twitter, stating that “anything is possible especially an edit button.”
The apparent reason for delaying pushing out an edit button is the conflict that comes from sending a tweet in real-time, followers sharing it, and in the meantime, the user changing their mind about what they shared.
“You say ‘I hate XYZ’ and then they’ve just retweeted something that they originally didn’t retweet,” said Dorsey in the interview.
Twitter says it could implement an edit button eventually that works in a 30-second window, allowing users to edit tweets before they’re sent.
