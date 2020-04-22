Google is rolling out Meet’s grid interface and low-light improvements

Google has been putting considerable resources into its Meet business-class video chat service since the COVID-19 pandemic caused many people to work from home. As a result of this, the company is now starting to gradually roll out an update around the world to bring a bunch of new features to the service.
The highlighted feature of the update is a new grid interface that shows up to 16 members of a chat at one time, much like how Zoom does things. That said, Zoom can show 49 people at once.
Meet already has a basic screen sharing feature, but now it’s made that a bit more private by letting people share a single Chrome tab.
One feature that’s only coming to mobile right now is a low-light mode that uses artificial intelligence to make you more visible if you’re in a poorly lit area. Google says it will come to computer users in the future.
Another AI feature that’s coming later is background noise cancellation, which works to filter out interruptions like doors slamming and dogs barking. The company says that it will start rolling this one out in a few weeks to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers starting with web users and then coming later to mobile users.
You can find out more about these features on the Google Cloud Blog.
