Xbox weekly deals offer games up to 80 percent off

Similar to previous weeks in the year, Microsoft is offering a digital Xbox One game sale. These games include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and quite a few horror titles.
Xbox is discounting these games until April 27th.
Here are some of the notable games (in CAD) below.
- Blair Witch: now $23.39, was $38.99
- Dead by Daylight: now $15.99, was $39.99
- Dead Effect 2: now $4.79, was $11.99
- Killing Floor 2: now $14.99, was $49.99
- Monster Hunter World Iceborne: now $40.11, was $53.49
- Outlast 2: now $8.75, was $34.99
- Plague Road: now $1.29, was $25.99
- Yooka-Laylee And the Impossible Lair (with Xbox Live Gold): now $19.49, was $38
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare Operator Edition (with Xbox Live Gold): now $87.99, was $124.99
- Call of Duty Modern Warefare – Digital Standard Edition (with Xbox Live Gold): now $59.99, was $79.99
You can check out the complete list on this Reddit thread here.
