PREVIOUS|
News

Xbox weekly deals offer games up to 80 percent off

Apr 21, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Similar to previous weeks in the year, Microsoft is offering a digital Xbox One game sale. These games include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and quite a few horror titles.

Xbox is discounting these games until April 27th.

Here are some of the notable games (in CAD) below.

You can check out the complete list on this Reddit thread here.

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 15, 2020

1:23 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in late April 2020

News

Apr 17, 2020

4:31 PM EDT

Microsoft reveals Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console

Resources

Apr 7, 2020

5:59 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in early April 2020

Comments