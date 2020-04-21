WhatsApp partners with WHO to launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers

WhatsApp has partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to launch a ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack.
The sticker pack is meant to help people stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. WhatsApp says the stickers can be funny, educational, and break through language and age barriers.
“We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.
The messaging platform notes that the sticker pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and also celebrate medical heroes.
The sticker pack is now available within WhatsApp, including text localized for Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.
Image credit: WhatsApp
Source: WhatsApp
