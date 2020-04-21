Adobe bundles Photoshop with Fresco for iPad subscription

Adobe is bundling Photoshop and Fresco Premium for iPad together for $9.99 USD (about $14.91 CAD) per month.
“The offer is available to customers who buy Photoshop on iPad or upgrade to Adobe Fresco premium through the App Store, as well as to Creative Cloud customers who buy the Photoshop Single App or All Apps plan on Adobe.com,” the company wrote in a blog post.
Adobe notes that early adopters who already have a Creative Cloud membership are eligible for the deal as well.
The company says that Adobe Fresco premium gives users access to more than a thousand additional brushes and allows users to import their own brushes. Adobe also says that Photoshop on iPad delivers retouching tools reimagined for touch.
Adobe has outlined a number of different ways that people can use the two apps together in creative ways. It also also shared tips to enhance workflows and get the most out of the two apps.
Source: Adobe
