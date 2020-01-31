PREVIOUS
Rogers’ 20GB for $75 unlimited plan is back again

The deal is available until February 3rd

Jan 31, 2020

4:36 PM EST

Rogers has brought back its $75 per month 20GB unlimited until February 3rd.

The company initially offered the plan after both Bell and Telus launched similar deals on January 25th.

Generally, the carrier sells a $95/20GB and a $75/10GB plans. Both of these come with unlimited data after you use your existing 10GB or 20GB plan, but throttled down to 512kbps.

Signing up for this offer also gives you Rogers’ unlimited Canada-wide calling, text, picture and video messaging, voicemail, call and name display.

Along with that, you also get call waiting, forwarding and group calling. The plan includes access to Rogers’ Roam Like Home service, the Rogers app and online billing.

Source: Rogers

