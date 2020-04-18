Here’s how to remap the buttons on your Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo’s latest Switch update added a few features to the console, but the most important one is that it’s now possible to remap gamepad buttons.
This means that if you want to make your ‘A’ button function like a ‘B’ button like with Microsoft’s Xbox One controller, that is now possible.
To do this, you first need to make sure you’ve updated your Switch to the latest software. You’ll see an option labelled ‘System Update’ at the top of the ‘System’ Settings category. Tapping this will make sure that you’re ready to customize your controller.
Once you’re updated to Switch firmware ‘version 10.0,’ you’ll be able to remap your buttons.
While you might think that Nintendo would have placed this setting in the controller section on the home screen, it’s actually in the Settings menu under a heading called ‘Controllers and Sensors.’
From there, select the ‘Change Button Mapping’ option and you’re all set.
The process of remapping a controller is actually relatively straightforward. Select the controller you want, and then you can go down the list and remap the buttons to what you prefer.
For a lot of people, I’m sure this will be used to remap the Switch’s Joy-Cons, Pro Controller and the Switch Lite to function more closely to PlayStation 4’s and Xbox One’s gamepad. This feature should also make it easier for anyone that has some form of disability that prevents them from holding a controller in the standard way.
Comments