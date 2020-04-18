Pokémon Go’s April Community Day will focus on Shiny Abra

Niantic has confirmed that this month’s Pokémon Go Community Day will take place on April 25th.
This time around, the event will focus on a Shiny Abra, raising the spawn rates of the Psychic-type to make it easier to catch.
Meanwhile, if you can evolve an Abra into a Kadabra and then Alakazam, it will learn the Fighting-type move Counter. This will also apply to Kadabras that were in your possession prior to the start of the event.
Outside of Abra, the April event will feature a new, exclusive Special Research story quest. Buying a $1 USD (about $1.40 CAD) ticket from the in-game store will unlock a questline called Investigating Illusions. Play through this to earn 13,000 Stardust, a Poffin, the Team Rocket leader-tracking Rocket Radar and more.
Notably, while most Community Day events only run for three hours, April’s will last for six on the 25th, from 11am to 5pm local time.
In other recent Pokémon Go news, Niantic has made Raids available at home in response to the large number of people staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Via: Eurogamer
