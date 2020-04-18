PREVIOUS|
Tesla Premium Connectivity trial to end in Canada in May, subscriptions to cost $13.99 CAD/month

The subscription will allow you to continue to access features like internet browsing and video and music streaming

Apr 18, 2020

5:00 PM EDT

In December, Tesla began charging U.S. customers $9.99 USD/month (about $13.99 CAD) for its Premium Connectivity service.

With this subscription, drivers would be able to retain access to features that had previously been free for a number of years, such as internet, video and music streaming, Caraoke and traffic visualization.

Since then, though, there’s been no word on when Premium Connectivity would roll out in Canada — until now.

As discovered by DriveTeslaCanada, Tesla’s website now says the service will cost $13.99 CAD/month in Canada. On this page, Tesla notes that the free period will expire on May 17th, 2020, at which time drivers will have to begin paying the monthly charge.

You can sign up for Premium Connectivity by logging into your Tesla account on Tesla.com, clicking ‘Manage’ and then selecting ‘‘Subscribe’ under ‘Premium Connectivity.’

While several DriveTeslaCanada readers corroborated the May 17th end date, one reader noted that his account page is telling him he has until June 12th, 2020, as he bought his vehicle on June 12th, 2019. Therefore, it’s possible that you’ll be able to use the otherwise-gated features for a bit longer than May 17th, depending on when you bought your Tesla.

Source: DriveTeslaCanada

