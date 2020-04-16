PREVIOUS|
Get six months of Stingray Music Premium free with FreeBuds 3 purchase

The offer is available until June 17th

Apr 16, 2020

5:12 PM EDT

Huawei Canada has announced that with the purchase of the new FreeBuds 3, you can get six months of free access to a Stingray Music Premium subscription.

The offer runs from April 17th to June 17th.  Additionally, the deal will be available at carriers and more retail outlets starting May 1st. When purchasing the true wireless earbuds, users will get a special promotion code that they can enter on Stingray Music’s website here.

Stingray Music is a music service that provides thousands of channels of music in different genres. It’s also available in Huawei’s App Gallery app store.

Currently, Huawei’s Freebuds 3 are only available in Canada Staples and Visions Electronics for $259 CAD.

