Instagram launches new features to help support small businesses

Facebook-owned Instagram is rolling out new features to support small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re making it easier to discover gift cards, online food orders, and fundraisers on Instagram so you can support the businesses you love,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.
Businesses in Canada and the U.S. can now feature gift cards, food order, and fundraiser stickers in Stories and on their profiles. Users can click on a gift card or food order to make a purchase through the company’s website.
If you click on a fundraiser sticker, you will be redirected to a Facebook page to help out the small business.
Instagram says that users can spread the word by resharing the stickers in their Stories. The social media giant notes that as small businesses may currently be struggling, every sale can help them stay afloat.
“We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about,” the company stated in the blog post.
This isn’t the first time that Facebook has tried to aid small businesses amid the pandemic, as it recently invested $100 million USD (about $140 million CAD) to help local businesses that are struggling.
Image credit: Instagram
Source: Instagram
