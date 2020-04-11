Here are the Google Pixel 4a, OnePlus 8 series and Samsung leaks from this past week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from April 4th to April 9th.
A recent spec leak showcases that the Pixel 4a will sport a 5.81-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. Additionally, the mid-range smartphones is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset, an Adreno 618 GPU and a Titan M security chip. It also includes 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Finally, the Pixel 4a is rumoured to come in a ‘Barely Blue’ colour variant.
The Google Pixel 4a’s retail box recently appeared online. The box shows the phone in a black colour variant and indicates that the device will likely launch shortly.
Apple
A sketchy iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max rear camera sensor and home screen leak appeared this week. The image showed off a trio of shooters and the same LIDAR sensor featured in the recently released iPad Pro (2020).
Samsung
Samsung has patented a handset with a borderless design. The patent showcases a smartphone with a waterfall screen that extends on both the left and the right, as well as the top and bottom of the display. The device might also feature an under-screen selfie camera on the front display.
OnePlus
A European retailer has leaked the prices for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro handsets. All of the prices can be found below:
- OnePlus 8 w/ 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage: €719/729 (roughly $1,097.91 CAD)
- OnePlus 8 w/ 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage: €819/829 (roughly $1,250.61 CAD)
- OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage: €919/929 (roughly $1,403.31 CAD)
- OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage: €1,009/1,019 (roughly $1,540.74 CAD)
