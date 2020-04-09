GameCube-like Nintendo Switch dock releasing in June

I guess I’m not the only one who misses the GameCube.
Brook Accessory’s SW Dock Power-Bay looks sort of like Nintendo’s 2001 GameCube console and works as a dock for your Nintendo Switch.
The GameCube-like dock supports two Bluetooth headsets, two GameCube controllers and claims to provide low latency.
And because of how the dock is made, you can play on your Switch and have it docked at the same time. There’s also fast charge and cooling built right into the dock.
It’s also compatible with Bluetooth 2.1 to 5.0 and supports HDMI output. The regular Switch doesn’t natively support Bluetooth or GameCube controllers, so some gamers might find this alternative an awesome choice.
Brook Accessory says the dock releases in June and costs $55 USD ($77.17 CAD).
Source: Brock Accessory
