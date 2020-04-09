OnePlus CEO posts comparison pictures with 8 Pro and ‘another flagship’

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has tweeted photo comparisons between the OnePlus 8 Pro and another unnamed flagship smartphone.
The above two pictures showcase the phone’s ultrawide camera that is rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel sensor. The handset also bins every four pixels into one to allow more light. The bottom is the telephoto shooter versus another flagship’s telephoto camera, which reportedly supports 3x optical zoom and features an 8-megapixel sensor.
Ultra wide that can get ultra close.
One side here was taken with a OnePlus 8 Pro, the other with another flagship phone (I think you can probably tell which is which). pic.twitter.com/qOR1OiNod0
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 8, 2020
In both pictures, the OnePlus 8 Pro photos are brighter and feature better quality. They look like good shots, but it’s difficult to compare them against an unknown flagship.
Lau also posted a short video on Weibo reportedly recorded with the OnePlus 8 Pro. The video showcases the smartphone’s high dynamic range and image stabilization features.
OnePlus says it will unveil the OP8 series on April 14th.
Source: Pete Lau (@PeteLau), Weibo Via: GSMArena
Comments