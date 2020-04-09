PREVIOUS|
OnePlus CEO posts comparison pictures with 8 Pro and ‘another flagship’

It's unclear what the other flagship is

Apr 9, 2020

3:17 PM EDT

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has tweeted photo comparisons between the OnePlus 8 Pro and another unnamed flagship smartphone.

The above two pictures showcase the phone’s ultrawide camera that is rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel sensor. The handset also bins every four pixels into one to allow more light. The bottom is the telephoto shooter versus another flagship’s telephoto camera, which reportedly supports 3x optical zoom and features an 8-megapixel sensor.

In both pictures, the OnePlus 8 Pro photos are brighter and feature better quality. They look like good shots, but it’s difficult to compare them against an unknown flagship.

Lau also posted a short video on Weibo reportedly recorded with the OnePlus 8 Pro. The video showcases the smartphone’s high dynamic range and image stabilization features.

OnePlus says it will unveil the OP8 series on April 14th. 

Source: Pete Lau (@PeteLau), Weibo Via: GSMArena 

