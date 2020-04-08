Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Homecoming’ starring Janelle Monáe is coming soon

If you were a fan of Sam Esmail’s Homecoming TV show on Amazon’s Prime Video, get excited because the first trailer for season two just dropped.
First up, the show now stars Janelle Monáe, Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack, with Stephan James and Hong Chau returning from the first season.
The trailer is more of a 30-second teaser where we see Monáe’s character wake up confused in a rowboat, followed by a few more clips from the rest of the season flashing on the screen.
The series is coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 22nd.
Source: Amazon
