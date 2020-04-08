PREVIOUS|
News

Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Homecoming’ starring Janelle Monáe is coming soon

Apr 8, 2020

5:24 PM EDT

0 comments

If you were a fan of Sam Esmail’s Homecoming TV show on Amazon’s Prime Video, get excited because the first trailer for season two just dropped.

First up, the show now stars Janelle Monáe, Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack, with Stephan James and Hong Chau returning from the first season.

The trailer is more of a 30-second teaser where we see Monáe’s character wake up confused in a rowboat, followed by a few more clips from the rest of the season flashing on the screen.

The series is coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 22nd.

Source: Amazon

Related Articles

Business

Apr 3, 2020

11:53 AM EDT

Canada signs agreement with Amazon to distribute medical equipment

Resources

Oct 24, 2019

5:22 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in November 2019

News

Mar 25, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

Amazon Canada to double pay for warehouse employees working overtime: report

News

Mar 23, 2020

5:32 PM EDT

Amazon Prime Video giving away free access to some children’s shows

Comments