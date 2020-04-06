The new Google Pixel Buds might release at the end of April or early May, according to a new rumour.
Reportedly, a reader contacted 9to5Google with information about the upcoming true wireless earbuds. According to the reader, a Chicago-based retailer, Abt, is sending out emails to anyone that pre-ordered the Pixel Buds with information regarding their release date.
“We are writing to keep you updated on the status of your pre-order for the Google Pixel Buds – GA01470-US. We have been informed by Google this new product is expected to be releases to arrival in our warehouse by end of April/early May. We are continuing to work with Google to receive this product as soon as possible. Once received we will promptly ship your order.”
This indicates that Google will likely release the earbuds around that time. People would then be able to buy them online from the Google Store and other online retailers.
Google first announced the 2020 Pixel Buds at its Made By Google event back in October of last year.
Source: 9to5Google
