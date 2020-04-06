Toronto Smartphone Film Festival annual event postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

COVID-19, unfortunately, has struck down another Toronto event.
The Toronto Smartphone Film Festival’s 9th annual event was originally scheduled from June 12th to June 14th at the Innis Town Hall, but now the event was postponed indefinitely, due to COVID-19.
Due to the global pandemic, the City of Toronto has cancelled all major city events until June 30th as the number of cases continues to rise.
The festival team has already reached out to its applicants and thanked them for their submissions.
The final date to submit films was supposed to be on April 5th, 2020. Last year, there were seven winners, as well as 13 film festivals.
TSFF has been holding annual screenings of films shot on smartphones and tablets since 2002 and its the largest film festival in Canada.
Comments