Canada signs agreement with Amazon to distribute medical equipment

Canada has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada to manage medical equipment distribution, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“Our government has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada to manage the distribution of this equipment to the provinces and territories,” Trudeau said during an April 3rd news briefing outside his Ottawa home.
The agreement would see Amazon manage the distribution of medical equipment across the country, according to Reuters. This includes distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to the provinces and territories.
However, Trudeau did not provide additional details on the value of the contract.
In an email statement sent to MobileSyrup, Amazon’s country manager, Mike Strauch, said:
“The Amazon Canada team is proud to partner with the Government of Canada by leveraging our fulfillment network and delivery service partners to ship critical supplies to front-line medical professionals across the country.”
Further, Amazon will work with Canada Post, Purolator and other local delivery services to get medical supplies to the provinces and territories.
The Globe and Mail notes that the federal government has been working with manufacturers to increase the production of medical equipment in high demand. This includes face shields, masks, gloves, ventilators, gowns and test kits.
Via: Reuters, Globe and Mail
Comments