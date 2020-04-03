OnePlus holding digital Open Ears Forum this year

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped OnePlus from planning an online version of its 2020 Open Ears Forum.
The China-based company often holds its Open Ears events to allow its workers and fans to mingle and talk about ways to improve critical OnePlus issues. Previous events have focused on features like its devices’ cameras and hardware, but the upcoming event aims to iron out OxygenOS issues.
This is a pretty exciting event for OnePlus since it’s nearing the release of its latest flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. To be more specific OnePlus says that this program will mainly focus on upcoming OxygenOS features.
You can sign up to join the virtual conference call meeting, but not everyone will be invited. There’s a signup sheet that asks for what phone you use and the questions you plan to ask the OnePlus team. You have until April 7th to fill out the signup form.
The company says applicants will be selected and notified if they’re selected by April 8th, and the event begins on April 10th.
Source: OnePlus
