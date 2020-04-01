PREVIOUS
Are you interested in the Huawei P40 Pro or P40?

Huawei's latest flagships come with a major compromise

Apr 1, 2020

9:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Last week, Huawei revealed the P40 and the P40 Pro, the company’s latest flagships with high-end specs, 5G capabilities and great cameras.

The smartphones both look stellar, and after using the P40 Pro for more than a week, it’s proven to be formidable (my early impressions of the device should be on MobileSyrup soon).

But these handsets lack the Google Play Store and use Huawei’s App Gallery instead. The App Gallery doesn’t feature U.S.-made apps like Google, Spotify, Facebook, WhatsApp and Netflix.

So, even though the phone features top-of-the-line specifications, are you willing to buy a handset that doesn’t let you easily download apps from the Play Store?

Let us know in the comments below.

