Asus unveils refreshed line of high-end ROG gaming laptops

Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a top-to-bottom refresh of its line of gaming laptops.
The new laptops sport upgraded Intel 10th Gen Core processors, Nvidia GPUs and advanced cooling to keep everything running through the most intense gaming sessions.
Dubbed the Spring 2020 collection, the newly announced gaming laptops are headlined by the Zephyrus Duo 15. The Duo sports a secondary ROG ScreenPad Plus 14.1-inch 4K touchscreen below the main panel. The added extra screen makes it easy to keep an eye on chat sessions, walkthroughs or other things while you game.
As for the main display, the Zephyrus Duo comes with two high-end options: a 300Hz FHD display or a 4K UHD display with 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage. Both options sport Nvidia G-Sync.
On the inside, the Duo includes Intel’s 10th Gen Core i9 CPU along with Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Super GPU. It’s also got a RAID 0 storage array, Thunderbolt 3 port and more.
ROG Zephyrus S
Asus also refreshed its Zephyrus S line with the new S17 and S15. The S17 sports a 17.3-inch display in a thin 18.7mm chassis. Additionally, the S17’s 300Hz display has a three millisecond grey-to-grey response time. Plus, the display is Pantone validated for colour accuracy.
Customers can pair that display with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU.
Asus also boasts that the S17 sports a full desktop-style keyboard with per-key RGB LED backlighting. It has a combination touchpad and number pad and a unique cooling system that opens a large air intake vent beneath the system while the lid is raised.
As for the S15, it has an 18.9mm chassis and much the same specs as the S17 but with a smaller 15-inch display. Opting for the S15 doesn’t mean you miss out, however. It still has a 300Hz refresh rate and up to an RTX 2080 Super GPU.
ROG Zephyrus M15
The Zephyrus M15 laptop is aimed at a more affordable price point while still packing a ton of power. The M15 offers plenty of configurations ranging from 240Hz and 144Hz FHD panels to a 4K UHD panel. On the GPU side, customers can pick from the base Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti up to the RTX 2070.
The M15 boasts a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor as well, along with an ESS Sabre Dac for audio, two accessible M.2 slots for storage, Thunderbolt 3, dual display outputs and more.
ROG Strix Scar 15/17
The ROG Strix Scar is another gaming beast. It sports a ventilated ‘3D flow zone’ at the rear for air intake to keep things cool.
Additionally, the Scar 17 features a 300Hz IPS panel powered by up to the Intel Core i9-10980HK, 32GB of RAM and the RTX 2080 Super.
On the other hand, the Scar 15’s slightly smaller 15.6-inch display offers the same 300Hz refresh rate and up to the same i9-10980HK CPU. For graphics, the Scar supports up to the RTX 2070 Super.
Interestingly, the Scar series also has customizable RBG LED lighting effects, including wraparound lighting along the bottom of the chassis, keyboard lighting and an illuminated ROG logo on the lid. Further, it has the ROG Keystone II, an NFC-enabled device that docks into the side of the chassis. Users can customize the Keystone to launch any game or app, provide access to a secret, encrypted Shadow Drive or trigger a stealth mode when inserted.
ROG Strix G15/17
Finally, the Strix G series round out the Spring 2020 collection with suitable specs without breaking the bank.
Customers can get up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs and up to Nvidia RTC 2070 Super graphics. Additionally, both the G15 and G17 offer 144Hz and 240Hz display options.
On top of that, the G series laptops come in a variety of colours so customers can highlight personal style. Both models will be available in ‘Glacier Blue’ and ‘Original Black.’ Additionally, Asus will offer the Strix G15 Electro Punk with dark brushed metal and “sizzling” pink highlights. The special edition comes with complimentary gaming peripherals as well, including an Electro Punk mousepad. Additionally, some regions will have a ROG Strix Go Core Electro Punk Headset, ROG Impact II gaming mouse and a ROG Ranger backpack with the same Electro Punk colour scheme.
Asus’ ROG Spring 2020 collection of laptops and peripherals will be available in North America starting in Q2/Q3 2020. While Asus did not reveal specific pricing for Canada, it told MobileSyrup that it would have more details in the future.
Comments