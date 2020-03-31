Sportsnet hosting Digital Watch Party to rewatch Raptors’ and 76ers’ Game 7 semifinal

Sportsnet is hosting a ‘Digital Watch Party’ tonight at 8pm ET/5pm PT and you’re invited to join.
The Rogers-owned company plans to host a few of these parties over the coming weeks. Canadian sports fans can join in through Sportsnet’s Facebook and YouTube channels to relive memorable sports moments.
On March 31st — tonight — Sportsnet will host a Watch Party for the Raptors Rewind broadcast. Those who tune will get to watch Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Raptors and 76ers. Plus, fans will get to join hosts Danielle Michaud, Faizal Khamisa and Donnovan Bennett in reliving Kawhi’s game-winning shot.
🥳🎉There's no party like a @Sportsnet Digital Watch Party!
Join Faizal, @SNMichaud, & @donnovanbennett along with special guests @JunkYardDogJW, @20_awill, @LeoRautins & MORE tonight at 8 p.m. ET as we relive Kawhi's buzzer-beater together!
Details➡️ https://t.co/8M4TT926Jq https://t.co/YjJY6iTvoA
— Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) March 31, 2020
Through the party, several other Raptors legends will drop in. That includes Jerome Williams, Alvin Williams, Matt Bonner, Popeye Jones, Tracy Murray and Leo Rautins.
Sportsnet has a few other upcoming Rewind and Classics games that will revisit big moments in Canadian sports:
- Blue Jays Classics: 1992 World Series Game 3 – March 31st at 10:30pm ET/7:30 PT
- Raptors Rewind: 2019 Conference Final Game 1 – April 1st at 8pm ET/5pm PT
- Blue Jays Classics: 1992 World Series Game 4 – April 1st at 10pm ET/7pm PT
- NHL Classics: 1986 Division Finals Game 7 – April 1st at 11pm ET/8pm PT
- Blue Jays Classics: 1992 World Series Game 5 – April 2nd at 9pm ET/6pm PT
- NHL Classics: Gretzky’s 50 in 39 – April 2nd at 11pm ET/8pm PT
For more details on other upcoming Digital Watch Parties, check out Sportsnet’s Twitter page, @SportsnetPR.
To tune into the Watch Party, head to either Sportsnet’s Facebook or YouTube channel.
