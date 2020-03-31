PREVIOUS|
News

Sportsnet hosting Digital Watch Party to rewatch Raptors’ and 76ers’ Game 7 semifinal

Mar 31, 2020

5:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry

Sportsnet is hosting a ‘Digital Watch Party’ tonight at 8pm ET/5pm PT and you’re invited to join.

The Rogers-owned company plans to host a few of these parties over the coming weeks. Canadian sports fans can join in through Sportsnet’s Facebook and YouTube channels to relive memorable sports moments.

On March 31st — tonight — Sportsnet will host a Watch Party for the Raptors Rewind broadcast. Those who tune will get to watch Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Raptors and 76ers. Plus, fans will get to join hosts Danielle Michaud, Faizal Khamisa and Donnovan Bennett in reliving Kawhi’s game-winning shot.

Through the party, several other Raptors legends will drop in. That includes Jerome Williams, Alvin Williams, Matt Bonner, Popeye Jones, Tracy Murray and Leo Rautins.

Sportsnet has a few other upcoming Rewind and Classics games that will revisit big moments in Canadian sports:

  • Blue Jays Classics: 1992 World Series Game 3 – March 31st at 10:30pm ET/7:30 PT
  • Raptors Rewind: 2019 Conference Final Game 1 – April 1st at 8pm ET/5pm PT
  • Blue Jays Classics: 1992 World Series Game 4 – April 1st at 10pm ET/7pm PT
  • NHL Classics: 1986 Division Finals Game 7 – April 1st at 11pm ET/8pm PT
  • Blue Jays Classics: 1992 World Series Game 5 – April 2nd at 9pm ET/6pm PT
  • NHL Classics: Gretzky’s 50 in 39 – April 2nd at 11pm ET/8pm PT

For more details on other upcoming Digital Watch Parties, check out Sportsnet’s Twitter page, @SportsnetPR.

To tune into the Watch Party, head to either Sportsnet’s Facebook or YouTube channel.

Related Articles

News

Jun 14, 2019

5:51 PM EDT

Raptors vs. Warriors NBA Championship Game 6 was watched by a record 15.9 million Canadians

News

Dec 12, 2019

4:08 PM EST

Kawhi ‘Fun Guy’ Leonard’s Toronto return raked up millions of views on BellR...

News

Jun 18, 2019

4:52 PM EDT

9.5 million Canadians watched the Toronto Raptors parade on TV

News

Mar 19, 2020

1:11 PM EDT

Sportsnet makes NHL Live free until April 30th so Canadians can get their hockey fix

Comments