News

Netflix Canada to stream Michael Jordan documentary in April, more than a month early

Something for basketball fans who are missing the current NBA season to look forward to

Mar 31, 2020

5:37 PM EDT

Michael Jordan

Netflix Canada has confirmed that it will begin streaming ESPN’s Michael Jordan-focused docuseries The Last Dance on April 20th.

The 10-part docuseries was originally slated to debut on June 2nd.

Directed by Jason Hehir (Andre the Giant), The Last Dance follows Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years.

As part of its arrangement with ESPN, Netflix will begin streaming episodes in Canada in pairs the morning after they air on the U.S. sports network.

That works out to the following release schedule:

  • April 20th — 3:01am ET – episodes 1 and 2
  • April 27th – 3:01am ET – episodes 3 and 4
  • May 4th — 3:01am ET – episodes 5 and 6
  • May 11th — 3:01am ET – episodes 7 and 8
  • May 18th — 3:01am ET – episodes 9 and 10

In a statement, ESPN confirmed it has moved up the release date in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Image credit: NBA

Source: Doug Smith (@SmithRaps) Via: Deadline

