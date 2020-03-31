Update 31/03/2020 12:44pm ET — A Telus spokesperson has confirmed to MobileSyrup that it has restored full phone service in Alberta following an outage.
“Earlier today, we experienced a service outage in parts of Western Canada. affecting wireless services and some wireline customers. Our team immediately identified the outage and restored services within an hour,” the company said in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
“We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, especially during this public health crisis, and we sincerely apologize for the service interruption.”
Original story follows:
Telus has confirmed that it is experiencing a network outage in Western Canada that’s affecting wireless service.
We are currently experiencing a network outage affecting wireless service in parts of Western Canada. For further updates please visit our Service Status page here: https://t.co/xgjsSXQSj4. pic.twitter.com/iy3MKIE6Sd
— TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) March 31, 2020
As of the time of writing, Telus’ outages website notes that “intermittent national congestion experienced across all voice networks” in Winnipeg may result in some customers being unable to place or receive calls on their landline or mobile phones.
In Alberta, meanwhile, Telus notes that customers mobile texting, calling, voicemail and data usage may be disrupted. An exact cause for this outage is not yet known, says Telus.
If you’re a Telus customer in Western Canada, you can stay updated on the status of the outages here.
Comments