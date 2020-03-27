Apple now offering 90-day free trials for Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X

Apple has begun offering 90-day free trials for its video editing software Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X programs.
Notably, Apple already offered a 30-day free trial Final Cut Pro X, but this marks the first time one has been available for Logic Pro X.
The extended trial for Final Cut Pro X is now available, while the Logic Pro X trial will roll out “in the coming days,” says Apple.
In Canada, Final Cut Pro X typically costs $399.99 CAD and Logic Pro X is normally priced at $279.99.
Via: Variety
