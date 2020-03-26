Trudeau warns of text scam offering Canadians fake relief fund amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned Canadians about a text scam amid the COVID-19 pandemic that poses as the federal government offering assistance.
“I’m sorry to say there appears to be a text scam going around on the new emergency response benefit. This is a scam,” Trudeau stated as he addressed the nation.
CP24 reporter Cristina Tenaglia posted a screenshot of one of the text scams on Twitter. The text claims that it is from the government and that the recipient can access a deposit as part of the ‘Canada relief fund.’
COVID text scam: Watch out for messages like this: pic.twitter.com/Ci7ymEpRdR
— Cristina Tenaglia (@cristina_CP24) March 26, 2020
This comes after the government announced a new emergency benefit that would provide assistance to Canadians who have lost their income due to COVID-19. The benefit offers eligible Canadians $2,000 a month for up to four months.
It should be noted that the only possible way to receive this assistance will be through an online portal that the government is currently developing. Canadians will be able to apply for the benefit through the online portal.
“I want to remind everyone that the government’s website is the best place to find reliable information on everything we’re doing,” Trudeau noted.
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Agency has issued several warning about COVID-19 scams that are targeting Canadians through texts, phone calls, emails and over social media. It’s important to remain vigilant and only access credible sources and to beware of malicious links.
Image credit: @justinptrudeau
