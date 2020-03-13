PREVIOUS|
Business

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warning against coronavirus scams

According to an official government tweet, people are capitalizing on the fear of the virus

Mar 13, 2020

4:40 PM EDT

0 comments

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is warning people to look out for coronavirus-related scams as the virus becomes a worldwide pandemic.

The newsletter warns against people who are offering ‘quick’ or ‘fast’ coronavirus cures or tests. So far in Canada, only hospitals are able to administer tests.

Also, be on the lookout for health goods and other products that are being sold by resellers. The Centre says that these products will often be expired.

Other high-demand items like hand sanitizer, soap and other cleaning products might also be used in deceptive advertising online that could lead to a scam.

Of course, fraudsters are also sending scam emails to people that capitalize on people’s fears about the virus.

You can find the rest of the tips and scams to look out for in the Centre’s tweet. 

The list also urges people to learn about the virus from verified websites like Health Canada and the World Health Organization.

Source: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (@canantifraud)

Related Articles

News

Mar 13, 2020

10:34 AM EDT

Microsoft cancels Build due to COVID-19, will host ‘digital event’ instead

Business

Apr 2, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

RCMP warns of fraudulent calls in Ontario using its phone number

News

Mar 12, 2020

6:43 PM EDT

‘Wash Your Lyrics’ makes washing your hands a bit more fun

News

Mar 11, 2020

12:00 PM EDT

McDonald’s iOS app now supports Apple Pay for mobile orders in Canada

Comments