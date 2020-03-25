PREVIOUS
Latest Xbox sale discounts games from 2K, Square Enix and more

A massive Final Fantasy sale is going on

Mar 25, 2020

9:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Final Fantasy X HD

Microsoft’s latest batch of Xbox One game sales feature a variety of discounts on games from 2K, Square Enix and more.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. Sales run until March 31st at 6am ET.

Image credit: Square Enix

