Latest Xbox sale discounts games from 2K, Square Enix and more

Microsoft’s latest batch of Xbox One game sales feature a variety of discounts on games from 2K, Square Enix and more.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $19.99 CAD with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass — $53.59 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $66.99)
- Final Fantasy VII — $10.74 (regularly $21.49)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered — $16.19 (regularly $26.99)
- Final Fantasy IX — $13.99 (regularly $27.99)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster — $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age — $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
- GreedFall — $33.49 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $66.99)
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe — $32.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $99.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. Sales run until March 31st at 6am ET.
Image credit: Square Enix
