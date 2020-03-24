PREVIOUS|
This PewDiePie-backed Indiegogo campaign is a motion control shooting accessory for mobile games

Use your phone as a motion controller in shooters like Apex Legends and Fortnite

Mar 24, 2020

7:00 AM EDT

Arkade Motion Blaster

Los Angeles-based gaming peripheral manufacturer Arkade has partnered with popular YouTuber PewDiePie to launch an Indiegogo campaign for a motion control accessory for mobile and PC gaming.

Dubbed the Arkade Motion Blaster, the peripheral gives gamers non-stop 360-degree point and shoot controls, according to Arkade. In practice, you clip your Android or iOS phone to the Motion Blaster and connect it to a supported PC or mobile game.

Overall, Arkade says “hundreds of games, including nearly all of today’s top titles,” are supported. Some of the featured PC games include Call of Duty: Modern WarfareFortnite, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six: Siege and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. More than 40 of the “top” first-person shooter games on Android are supported as well. Further, Valve’s PC-to-mobile streaming service, SteamLink, is compatible with the Motion Blaster.

In terms of actual functions, the Motion Blaster has two distinct gameplay modes. 360-Mode has players stand up and move around fully, while 180-Mode is intended for people to play while seated. Additionally, the Motion Blaster sports LED lights that track in-game statuses like health, reloading, firing and more. Finally, the Motion Blaster can stream gameplay directly to YouTube and Twitch with the touch of a button using the Arkade App.

The Motion Blaster will retail for $99 USD (about $144 CAD) and can be backed on Indiegogo here.

