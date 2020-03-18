Best Buy Canada is implementing reduced operation hours and taking other precautionary measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The retailer notes that as of March 19th, most Best buy and Best Buy Mobile stores will only be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Best Buy also says that it is limiting the number of people allowed in its stores at one time to help maintain social distancing recommendations. It notes that if people do need to shop at the stores, its goal is to make customers’ visits as quick and easy as possible.
“You will be paired with a dedicated ‘Blue Shirt advisor’ who will help you find what you need quickly while observing safe social distancing guidelines,” Best Buy outlined on its website.
The retailer suggests that the quickest and most efficient way to get what you need at this time is to use its ‘Reserve and Pick Up’ service because it allows customers and employees to practice social distancing.
Best Buy says that its in-home advisors are going to continue to offer services, but that they’ll only be doing so through virtual consultations. This means that any in-home Geek Squad services are currently suspended.
Source: Best Buy
Comments