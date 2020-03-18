Apple’s base-level Mac mini now features 256GB of storage

Along with a new iPad Pro (2020), an iPad Smart Keyboard that includes trackpad support and a refreshed MacBook Air (2020), Apple also quietly announced that the base-level Mac mini will now feature double the storage.
The base-level $1,399 Mac mini now features 256GB of storage, with the configuration that includes 512GB of storage coming in at $1,399.
Apple last refreshed the Mac mini back in 2018 with storage starting at 128GB and ranging all the way up to a 2TB SSD. Other than the storage upgrade, nothing else seems to have changed about the Mac mini. This is unfortunate because the desktop device is in dire need of a processor refresh.
The desktop Mac still features four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an ethernet port and a headphone jack.
The Mac Mini starts at $999 for the 3.6GHz Quad-core 8th-generation Intel core i3 version with Intel UHD Graphics 630 that includes 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB hard drive.
For more on Apple’s tiny, but capable Mac mini, check out my impressions on the desktop device from back in 2018.
