Nintendo’s Switch Online service is down in Canada

Nintendo is having issues keeping up with demand this morning.
The company’s website shows that its online services are currently down. “Unable to connect to the network service. Please try again later. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the site reads.
This means that the hopes of connecting to the Nintendo Switch eShop or playing any online multiplayer games are gone until things get back online.
According to the outage page, Nintendo revealed connectivity issues started at 4:56am ET/1:56am PT.
Nintendo is currently working on bringing the services back online. We have reached out to Nintendo Canada for comment and further details.
Microsoft’s Xbox Live platform has also experienced several issues over the last few days. The outages are likely due to the number of people using the services while self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Source: Nintendo
