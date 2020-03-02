Telus Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and S9 series getting Android 10 on March 9

Samsung’s Galaxy series isn’t always the best at getting monthly security updates or operating system upgrades.
While Samsung is trying to be better at it, some of its phones are only now receiving the Android 10 update.
Telus’ software update schedule says that the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting Android 10 on March 9th. Rogers’ update blog doesn’t mention the inclusion of Samsung’s 2018 slate of devices.
With the Android 10 update, these handsets will also get One UI 2.0.
Alongside this, Telus’ schedule reveals that the S20 series will receive some form of optimizations on March 6th, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will receive bug fixes on March 4th, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will both get security updates on March 2nd alongside Google’s slate of Pixel handsets receiving their monthly security patch.
Rogers’ update blog reveals that the LG G7 One is getting its March security update on March 17th, and the Z Flip will get the update on March 9th.
The Sonim XP8 will get its January security update on March 9th, and the Motorola G6 Play andGalaxy S7/S7 Edge will get February security updates on March 2nd.
Last but not least, those with the LG G8 ThinQ can now get their Android 10 update. This was previously reported, but not officially confirmed until now.
Source: Telus
