TTC bus driver caught playing Toon Blast while driving

Toon Blast is a good game but not while driving

Mar 13, 2020

9:10 AM EDT

You would think this is a story from 2015 or earlier. Unfortunately, it’s 2020 and distracted driving is still happening.

A one-minute video has been shared that shows a TTC (Toronto Transit Commission) bus driver playing Toon Blast, a puzzle video game, on his smartphone while behind the wheel.

CBC reports that the incident occurred Wednesday morning on Sherbourne Street.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green stated the company “will be taking appropriate action… Our expectation is that operators drive safely and follow the rules of the road at all times.”

New distracted driving laws — if you have A, B, C, D, E, F, G and/or M licences — came into effect on January 1st and drivers who are caught using a handheld device like a cell phone will be fined up to $1,000 CAD.

Additionally, they will receive a three-day license suspension and three demerit points. Drivers will also receive a fine of up to $2,000 and a seven-day license suspension along with six demerit points if caught a second time. Motorists caught more than three times will pay a fine of up to $3,000 and lose their license for 30 days.

