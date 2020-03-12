YouTube has made it easier for users to loop videos by tweaking the right-click player menu on the desktop version of the platform.
The video platform already lets users loop videos, but the option is now more visible. YouTube has made the option slightly larger and more prominent on the right-click player menu.
Some users weren’t aware of the option and would use third-party browser extensions to loop videos. The feature is helpful when you’re listening to music and want to listen to the same song again, or if you want to repeat ASMR or nature sounds as you work or sleep.
The new player menu is rolling out globally this week and should be available to all users shortly.
Via: 9to5Google
