As the coronavirus scare sweeps the nation, more prominent employers in the Canadian tech space are telling their employees to work from home.
Both Google Canada and Shopify are implementing work from home measures to help keep its employees healthy. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai even tweeted out that these measures are also helpful in offsetting peak loads in the healthcare system.
Contributing to social distancing if you are able to, helps the overall community spread and most importantly, will help offset the peak loads through critical healthcare systems and also saves it for people in need. (based on expert advice). Please contribute if you are able to https://t.co/RNUh2kSyIJ
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 10, 2020
Google is also setting up a fund to make sure its global hourly and temporary workforce is covered for sick leave. It’s also announced a plan to pay people whose services may not be fully needed while full-time employees work from home, according to Axios. The search company is going to implement this policy until at least April 10th.
Shopify has no end date for its work from home rule, but it’s going to start enforcing it on March 16th.
