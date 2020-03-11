Telus launches new mobile health clinic in Surrey, B.C.

Telus has launched a new mobile health clinic on wheels in Surrey, British Columbia to provide healthcare to local citizens in need.
The new clinic is being launched in partnership with Fraser Health Authority and the Surrey Hospital Foundation. This comes a day after the national carrier announced that it launched a mobile health clinic in the Peel Region in Ontario.
The mobile clinic is going to travel to different locations in Surrey to support immunizations for pre-school aged children. It will also provide dental examinations and testing and treatment of STIs.
Starting in Spring 2020, the clinic will run Monday through Friday, with evening hour services provided once a week. Clients will be supported by a registered nurse, a dental hygienist and a nurse practitioner.
“With an investment of $10 million across Canada over five years, we’re proud to expand our Telus Health for Good program to bring these much needed services to Surrey alongside our dedicated partners, the Fraser Health Authority and the Surrey Hospital Foundation,” said Juggy Sihota, the vice-president of consumer health at Telus, in a press release.
The mobile clinics are equipped with Telus Health’s electronic medical record technology and its LTE Wi-Fi network. Telus says doctors are able to collect and store data to provide better care to patients with undocumented medical histories.
There are several mobile health clinics powered by Telus across the country in Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Waterloo, and Peel Region.
Source: Telus
Comments